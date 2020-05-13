NASDAQ:AYTU Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Aytu BioScience, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Aytu BioScience, Inc. .



Investors who purchased shares of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Aytu BioScience directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Englewood, CO based Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally.



On March 10, 2020, Aytu BioScience, Inc reported that it reached a license agreement for the exclusive distribution of a point-of-care rapid test for certain COVID-19 antibodies in the U.S. for three years, with three year auto-renewals thereafter.



Then, on April 17, 2020, pre-market, a report was issued entitled "Unapproved Chinese coronavirus antibody tests being used in at least 2 states." Citing health officials and U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") filings, the article reported that Aytu BioScience, Inc has been distributing unreliable COVID-19 tests from unapproved Chinese manufacturers, which were shipped to the U.S. after the FDA relaxed its guidelines for tests in mid-March.



On this news, Aytu BioScience, Inc's stock price fell $0.12 per share, or 8%, to close at $1.38 per share on April 17, 2020.



