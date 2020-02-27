NASDAQ:BBBY Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On February 11, 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced its preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed "a 5.4% decline in comparable sales driven primarily by store traffic declines combined with inventory management issues."



Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) declined from $16.01 per share on February 6, 2020, to as low as $10.56 per share on February 26, 2020.



