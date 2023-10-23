NASDAQ:BCLI Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2023 -- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.



On September 27, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") issued a briefing document rejecting Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics' experimental ALS drug. rainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc submitted a biologics license application ("BLA") request in August 2022 and received a refusal to file letter from the FDA in November 2022. Despite this, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc opted for the regulatory procedure of "filing over protest" and still filed the BLA. The briefing document states, "On initial receipt of the BLA, FDA determined that the submission was scientifically incomplete to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness, and that the manufacturing information was grossly deficient to ensure adequate product quality. Examples of critical information not provided in the BLA submission include missing or inadequate control of materials, validation of methods missing or incomplete, lack of data demonstrating manufacturing consistency, control strategy for prefilled syringe not provided, inadequate manufacturing and testing facility information, and facilities not ready for inspection." In addition, the briefing document states, "[i]n addition to the above clinical and statistical concerns, the review team has substantial concerns about product manufacturing. Those issues have yet to be resolved."



Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) declined from $3.29 per share in May 2023 to as low as $0.14 per share on October 11, 2023.



