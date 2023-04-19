NASDAQ:BGXX Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Bright Green Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2023 -- Bright Green Corporation is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements .



Investors who purchased shares of Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ: BGXX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Bright Green Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On June 2, 2022, Green Market Report ("Green Market") published a report entitled "Bright Green Former CEO Claims Valuation Fraud," which stated that the Company "involves a burned-down building, a years-long battle with the state of New Mexico, a bankruptcy case, and an angry former CEO who is accusing the company of fraud." John Stockwell, listed CEO in 2017, filed for bankruptcy in the state of New Mexico in 2017. After a greenhouse fire "devastated Stockwell financially," the reported stated that "greenhouses were transferred to Lynn Stockwell who then transferred the property to Bright Green." In addition, the report stated that Bright Green's former CEO John Fikany is suing the company, alleging "Bright Green was a "sham, operated illegally and fraudulently." He alleges that the Stockwells "engaged in acts of fraudulent misrepresentation and attempted to force Fikany to aid and abet them in making fraudulent misrepresentations to investors concerning the valuation and progress of Bright Green Corporation."



Shares of Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ: BGXX) declined to as low as $0.35 per share in late December 2022.



