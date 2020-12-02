NASDAQ:BIIB Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Biogen Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB), filed a lawsuit alleged Securities Laws violations by Biogen Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: January 12, 2021. NASDAQ: BIIB investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On November 6, 2020, Biogen Inc announced that the Company's proposed Alzheimer's therapy had failed to win support from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee. Specifically, Biogen Inc disclosed that the Advisory Committee "voted 1 yes, 8 no and 2 uncertain on the question, 'Does Study 302 (EMERGE), viewed independently and without regard for Study 301 (ENGAGE), provide strong evidence that supports the effectiveness of aducanumab for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease?'. The Advisory Committee also voted 0 yes, 7 no and 4 uncertain on the question, 'Does Study 103 (PRIME) provide supportive evidence of the effectiveness of aducanumab for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease?', and 5 yes, 0 no and 6 uncertain on the question, 'Has the Applicant presented strong evidence of a pharmacodynamic effect of aducanumab on Alzheimer's disease pathophysiology?'. Finally, the Advisory Committee voted 0 yes, 10 no and 1 uncertain on the question, 'In light of the understanding provided by the exploratory analyses of Study 301 and Study 302, along with the results of Study 103 and evidence of a pharmacodynamic effect on Alzheimer's disease pathophysiology, it is reasonable to consider Study 302 as primary evidence of the effectiveness of aducanumab for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease?'"



The plaintiff claims that between October 22, 2019 and November 6, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the larger dataset did not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness, that the EMERGE study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness, that the PRIME study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness, that the data provided by the Company to the FDA's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee did not support finding efficacy of aducanumab, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



