NASDAQ:BIIB Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Biogen Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2022 -- Certain directors of Biogen Inc. are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: BIIB stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Biogen Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: BIIB stocks, concerns whether certain Biogen Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that there was a significant, undisclosed lobbying campaign between Biogen and the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") that was instrumental in the decision to file and approve Aduhelm, a drug being developed to treat Alzheimer's disease, that the Phase III ENGAGE study demonstrated that Aduhelm failed to achieve a clinical benefit to Alzheimer's patients, that ENGAGE was a failed study from which Biogen concluded not to seek FDA approval for Aduhelm in 2019, and that defendants misled investors as to the way in which approval was achieved, that the clinical data did not support a clinical benefit by taking Aduhelm and that side-effects were dangerous and serious.



Those who purchased shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.