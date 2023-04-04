NASDAQ:BIRD Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Allbirds, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2023 -- Allbirds, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Allbirds, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally.



On or around November 3, 2021, Allbirds conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 20.2 million shares priced at $15.00



Then, on March 9, 2023, after trading hours, Allbirds, Inc. issued a press release announcing "a strategic transformation plan to reignite growth in the coming years, as well as improve capital efficiency, and drive profitability" after falling short of expectations. In a separate press release, Allbirds announced the impending departure of its Chief Financial Officer.



Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) declined to as low as $1.03 per share on March 15/16, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.