NASDAQ:BLCT Investor Notice: Deadline on September 17, 2021 in Lawsuit Against BlueCity Holdings Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 17, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT).



Investors who purchased shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) who purchased securities of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT)pursuant and/or traceable to BlueCity's July 8, 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with the IPO contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Defendants had overstated BlueCity's business and financial prospects, that BlueCity was ill-equipped to absorb the costs of becoming a publicly traded company, including IPO- and growth-related costs, that as a result of all the foregoing, Defendants had misrepresented BlueCity's capability for sustainable growth, and that as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein



Those who purchased shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.