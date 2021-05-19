NASDAQ:BLCT Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at BlueCity Holdings Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- Certain directors of BlueCity Holdings Limited are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) have certain options



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain BlueCity Holdings officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



China based BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.



On or around July 8, 2020, BlueCity Holdings Limited conducted its initial public offering, issuing 5,300,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") priced at $16.00 per ADS.



Then, on March 23, 2021, BlueCity Holdings Limited announcing its results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Among other results, BlueCity announced revenue of $42.7 million, missing consensus estimates by $3.92 million. BlueCity Holdings Limited reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $758.88 million in 2019 to over $1.03 billion in 2020, and that its Net Loss increased from $52.93 million in 2019 to $226.67 million in 2020.



Shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) declined from $12.90 per share on March 16, 2021 to as low as $8.05 per share



