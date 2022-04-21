NASDAQ:BLI Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Berkeley Lights, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2022 -- Certain directors of Berkeley Lights, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: BLI stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Berkeley Lights, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: BLI stocks, concerns whether certain Berkeley Lights, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that Berkeley Lights' flagship instrument, the Beacon, suffered from numerous design and manufacturing defects including breakdowns, high error rates, data integrity issues and other problems, limiting the ability of biotechnology companies and research institutions to consistently use the machines at scale, that Berkeley Lights had received numerous customer complaints regarding the durability and effectiveness of Berkeley Lights' automation systems, including complaints related to the design and manufacturing, that the actual market for Berkeley Lights' products and services was a fraction of the $23 billion represented to investors because of, among other things, the relatively high cost of Berkeley Lights' instruments and consumables and inability to provide the sustained performance necessary to justify these high costs, and that as a result, defendants' statements to investors during the Class Period regarding Berkeley Lights' business, operations and financial results were materially false and misleading.



Those who purchased shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



