NASDAQ:BLRX Investor Notice: Deadline on March 6, 2023 in Lawsuit Against BioLineRx Ltd. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- A deadline is coming up on March 6, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX).



Investors who purchased shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 6, 2023. NASDAQ: BLRX stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) common shares between February 23, 2021 and September 19, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 23, 2021 and September 19, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that the Company was not well financed to develop Motixafortide while at the same time advancing other pipeline programs, that BioLine would require a loan from Kreos Capital VII Aggregator SCSP in an aggregate principal amount of up to $40 million and then also would require a $15M securities offering to facilitate the commercial launch of Motixafortide, and that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



