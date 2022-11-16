NASDAQ:BLRX Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at BioLineRx Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at BioLineRx Ltd.



Investors who purchased shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain BioLineRx Ltd. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Israel based BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. BioLineRx Ltd.



BioLineRx Ltd. reported that its Net Loss declined from $30.02 million in 2020 to $27.05 million in 2021.



Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) declined from $3.15 per share on October 15, 2021, to as low as $0.84 per share on September 26, 2022.



