NASDAQ:BLZE Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Backblaze, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2022 -- Certain directors of Backblaze, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Backblaze, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Mateo, CA based Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. Backblaze, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $40.74 million in 2019 to $53.78 million in 2020, and that its Net Loss increased from $0.99 million in 2019 to $6.62 million in 2020.



On or around November 11, 2021, Backblaze, Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 6,250,000 shares priced at $16.00 per share. Then, on February 17, 2022, Backblaze, Inc.reported a net loss that widened to $0.38 compared to a net loss per share of $0.18 in Q4 2020



Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) declined to as low as $8.75 per share on February 18, 2022.



