NASDAQ:BMBL Investor Notice: Deadline on March 25, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Bumble Inc.

The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that SPO's registration statement contained inaccurate statements of material fact because they failed to disclose that Bumble's paying user growth trends had abruptly reversed in 3Q21 and Bumble had actually lost tens of thousands of paying users during the quarter, that paying users had been more reluctant to sign up for the Bumble app during 3Q21 because of the recent price hike for paid services on the app, that a material number of paying users were leaving the Badoo app and/or could not make payments through the Badoo app due, in substantial part, to problems arising from Bumble's transition of its payment platform, and that as a result, Bumble's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the registration statement had represented.



