NASDAQ:BMRN Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2021 -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Rafael, CA BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. On September 5, 2021, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc announced "that the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a clinical hold on the BMN 307 Phearless Phase 1/2 study", which "is evaluating BMN 307, an investigational AAV5-phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) gene therapy, in adults with phenylketonuria (PKU)." BioMarin advised investors that "[t]he FDA's clinical hold was based on interim safety findings from a pre-clinical, non-GLP pharmacology study."



Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) declined from $85.28 per share on September 1, 2021, to $75.82 per share on September 15, 2021.



