NASDAQ:BPMC Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Certain directors of Blueprint Medicines Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Blueprint Medicines Corporation directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Cambridge, MA based Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally.



Blueprint Medicines Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $793.73 million in 2020 to $180.08 million in 2021, and that its Net Income of $313.88 million in 2020 turned into a Net Loss of $644.08 million in 2021.



On August 17, 2022, before trading hours, Blueprint Medicines Corporation announced top-line results from the registrational Part 2 of its PIONEER clinical trial of AYVAKIT® (avapritinib) in patients with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM). The results showed a deterioration in the absolute improvement in the symptom score from 15.6 points in this most recent trial versus 19.7 in Phase 1.



Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) declined from $73.03 per share on August 12, 2022, to as low as $52.00 per share on August 17, 2022.



