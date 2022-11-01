NASDAQ:BRP Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by BRP Group, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by BRP Group, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by BRP Group, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Tampa, FL based BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. On September 13, 2022, market analyst NINGI Research published a report alleging, among other things, that "BRP has doctored its organic growth rate to beat analysts' estimates" and that "the company misled investors by presenting inorganic revenue as organic revenue through a self-proclaimed separate agreement with an affiliate[.]"



The report also alleges that "in 2020 BRP's proprietary 'MGA of the Future' technology was misappropriated by an employee and handed to a competitor, as alleged by BRP in a lawsuit" and that "the company allegedly did not notice the misappropriation until May 2021 but did not disclose the intellectual property theft to investors to date, despite arguing in a lawsuit that the theft has and will have severe damage to BRP's revenue and market share[.]"



