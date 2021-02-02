NASDAQ:BTBT Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Bit Digital, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Bit Digital, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 22, 2021. NASDAQ: BTBT investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On January 11, 2021, a research report was issued alleging, among other things, that Bit Digital operates "a fake crypto currency business" "designed to steal funds from investors." Though the Company claims "it was operating 22,869 bitcoin miners in China," J Capital alleged that "is simply not possible" and stated that "[w]e verified with local governments supposedly hosting the BTBT mining operation that there are no bitcoin miners there."



The plaintiff claims that between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation, and that as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.