NASDAQ:BVS Investor Alert: Deadline on March 13, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Bioventus Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on March 13, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS).



Investors who purchased shares of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 13, 2023. NASDAQ: BVS stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) common shares who purchased NASDAQ: BVS shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the February 11, 2021 IPO and/or between February 11, 2021 and November 21, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Defendants failed to disclose that Bioventus suffered from significant liquidity issues, that the Company's rebate practices were unsustainable, that accordingly, Defendants overstated the Company's business and financial prospects, that Bioventus maintained deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting with respect to the timely recognition of quarterly rebates, and that all the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash impairment charge, could not timely file one or more of its financial reports, would have to amend one or more of its financial statements, and could not meet its financial obligations as they came due.



Those who purchased shares of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.