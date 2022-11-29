NASDAQ:BVS Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Bioventus Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2022 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) shares over potential securities laws violations by Bioventus Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Bioventus Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Durham, NC based Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally.



On February 11, 2021, Bioventus Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 8 million shares priced at $13.00 per share.



Bioventus Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $321.16 million in 2020 to $430.89 million in 2021, and that its Net Income increased from $16.41 million in 2020 to $19.37 million in 2021.



Since the IPO shares of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) declined to as low as $2.25 per share on November 9, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



