NASDAQ:CABA Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Cabaletta Bio, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2022 -- Certain directors of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA stocks, concerns whether certain Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that between October 24, 2019 and December 13, 2021, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that top-line data of the Phase 1 Clinical Trial indicated that DSG3-CAART had, among other things, worsened certain participants' disease activity scores and necessitated additional systemic medication to improve disease activity after DSG3-CAART infusion, that accordingly, DSG3-CAART was not as effective as the Company had represented to investors, that therefore, the Company had overstated DSG3-CAART's clinical and/or commercial prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.