NASDAQ:CACC Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Credit Acceptance Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- Credit Acceptance Corporation is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) concerning whether a series of statements by Credit Acceptance Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Southfield, MI based Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. Credit Acceptance Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $1.85 billion in 2021 to $1.74 billion in 2022 and that its Net Income decreased from $958.3 million in 2021 to $535.8 million in 2022.



On January 4, 2023, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the New York State Attorney General's Office announced the filing of a complaint against Credit Acceptance. The lawsuit alleged that Credit Acceptance, a subprime auto lender, hid the true costs of its borrowings, used aggressive debt-collection tactics, and violated New York usury laws on interest-rate limits and other investor-protection laws.



Shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) declined to $358.00 per share on January 5, 2023.



