NASDAQ:CAN Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Canaan Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2023 -- Canaan Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Singapore based Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China.



On August 18, 2023, before market hours, Canaan Inc. issued a press release entitled "Canaan Inc. Provides Updates on Its Bitcoin Mining Operations". The press release announced that "[t]o ensure legal compliance, the Company decided to temporarily shut down approximately 2.0 Exahash/s of its mining computing power in Kazakhstan since July 2023[.]" The press release further stated that "[t]he The computing power shutdown consists of approximately 50% of the Company's total installed computing power in Central Asia and North America, which totaled 4.0 Exahash/s at the end of the first quarter of 2023."



Additionally, the press release announced that in connection with a failure to secure a settlement in mediation with a business partner "Canaan US intends to file an arbitration demand and proceed to arbitrate the parties' dispute."



Summarizing the issues, the press release stated that "[t]he challenges outlined above are anticipated to substantially affect the Company's operational mining computing power starting in the third quarter of 2023."



Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) declined to $1.85 per share on August 29, 2023.



