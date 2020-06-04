NASDAQ:CAN Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Canaan Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- Certain directors of Canaan Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: CAN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Canaan Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: CAN stocks, concerns whether certain directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the purported "strategic cooperation" was actually a transaction with a related party, that the company's financial health was worse than what was actually reported, that the company had recently removed numerous distributors from its website just prior to the IPO, many of which were small or suspicious businesses, and that several of the Company's largest Chinese clients in prior years were clients who were not in the Bitcoin mining industry and, thus, would likely not be repeat customers.



