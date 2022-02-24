NASDAQ:CCXI Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at ChemoCentryx, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of ChemoCentryx, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: CCXI stocks follows a lawsuit filed against ChemoCentryx, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: CCXI stocks, concerns whether certain ChemoCentryx, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the plaintiff claims that between November 26, 2019 and May 3, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis, that the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan, that these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryx's NDA for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



