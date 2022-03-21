NASDAQ:CD Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Chindata Group Holdings Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2022 -- Certain directors of Chindata Group Holdings Limited are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Chindata Group Holdings Limited .



Investors who purchased shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Chindata Group Holdings directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



China based Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. On December 3, 2021, Chindata Group Holdings Limited issued a press release "announc[ing] its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Mr. Jing Ju, effective immediately, would no longer serve in the CEO position, or member of the Company's Compensation Committee and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee" and that "Mr. Fei Xu will serve as the interim CEO, while the search for a permanent CEO will commence immediately."



Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) declined from $10.61 per share on November 12, 2021 to as low as $5.40 per share on December 3, 2021, respectively $4.86 per share on January 20, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.