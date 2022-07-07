NASDAQ:CDK Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at CDK Global, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at CDK Global, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain CDK Global, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Hoffman Estates, IL based CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. On April 7, 2022, CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Business Partners, together with institutional partners (collectively "Brookfield"), for a total enterprise value of $8.3 billion. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Brookfield will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of CDK. CDK shareholders will receive $54.87 per share in cash upon completion of the transaction.



However, At least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ: CDK shares at $65.00 per share.



Those who are current investors in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.