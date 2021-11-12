NASDAQ:CDNA Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at CareDx, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2021 -- Certain directors of CareDx, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) have certain options. Please contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain CareDx, Inc directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Brisbane, CA based CareDx, Inc., a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients worldwide.



On October 28, 2021, after the market closed, transplant diagnostics company, CareDx, Inc. released Q3 2021 financial results in which the Company disclosed it is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") related to its kidney testing and phlebotomy services. The Company is also being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for similar issues as well as certain accounting and public reporting practices, and the Company received an information request from an unnamed state agency.



Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) declined from $96.84 per share in June 2021, to as low as $44.57 per share on October 29, 2021.



