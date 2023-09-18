NASDAQ:CELH Investor Notice: Investigation Announced over Possible Wrongdoing at Celsius Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2023 -- Certain directors of Celsius Holdings, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Celsius Holdings, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On March 16, 2022, a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) shares. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company had improperly recorded expenses for non-cash share-based compensation for second and third quarters of 2021, that, as a result, the Company's financial statements for those periods would be restated, including to report a net loss for the third quarter of 2021,that there was a material weakness in Celsius's internal controls over financial reporting, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On June 8, 2022, an amended complaint was filed and on August 5, 2022, the defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the amended Complaint.



On March 22, 2023, the Court issued an Order granting in part and denying in part Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



