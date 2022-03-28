NASDAQ:CELH Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Celsius Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celsius Holdings, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 16, 2022. NASDAQ: CELH investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Boca Raton, FL based Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. On or around March 1, 2022, Celsius Holdings, Inc. disclosed that the Company had encountered staffing limitations, unanticipated delays, and identified material errors in previous filings as further described below. As a result, the Company has filed for the fifteen (15) day extension period provided under Rule 12b-25 and anticipates filing its Form 10-K, including its audited financials, before the expiration of the extension period.



Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) declined from $66.40 per share on February 28, 2022, to $46.01 per share on March 08, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between August 12, 2021 and March 1, 2022, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company had improperly recorded expenses for non-cash share-based compensation for second and third quarters of 2021, that, as a result, the Company's financial statements for those periods would be restated, including to report a net loss for the third quarter of 2021,that there was a material weakness in Celsius's internal controls over financial reporting, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



