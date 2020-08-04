NASDAQ:CEMI Investor Notice: Deadline on August 17th in Lawsuit, Against Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on August 17, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI).



Deadline: August 17, 2020.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) common shares between April 1, 2020 and June 16, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 1, 2020 and June 16, 2020 the Company failed to disclose that, the Company's Dual Path Platform ("DPP") COVID-19 test did not provide high-quality results and there were material performance concerns with the accuracy of the test such that it was not reasonable to believe that the test may be effective in detecting antibodies against SARS-CoV-2; and as a result, there was a material risk to public health from the false test results.



