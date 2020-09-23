NASDAQ:CFB Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Leawood, KS based CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. On or about August 15, 2019, CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc sold about 7 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $14.50 a share raising nearly $101.5 million in new capital. However, since the IPO, shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc (NASDAQ: CFB) declined to as low as $7.44 per share on April 1, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.