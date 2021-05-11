NASDAQ:CGNX Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Cognex Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Cognex Corporation in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Cognex Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Natick, MA based Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Cognex Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $725.62 million in 2019 to $811.02 million in 2020, and that its Net Income decreased from $203.86 million in 2019 to $176.18 million in 2020.



On April 23, 2021, the New York Times reported that Cognex Corporation CEO Robert Shillman was a major funder of far-right extremists in the U.K, and financially supported a violent rally in the United Kingdom on June 9, 2018, in support of far-right extremists.



Shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) closed on May 3, 2021, at $82.93 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.