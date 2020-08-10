NASDAQ:CODX Investor Notice: Deadline on August 17, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on August 17, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX).



Investors who purchased shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: August 17, 2020. NASDAQ: CODX stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) common shares between February 25, 2020 and May 15, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 25, 2020 and May 15, 2020, the Defendants made continual, knowing and willful misstatements about their main product, a COVID-19 diagnostic test, to pump up the price of Co-Diagnostics, Inc.'s stock while the officers and directors exercised low priced options and dumped their stock into the market, and that their allegedly fraudulent misstatements, and disregard for the basic scientific principles that make their falsity of their statements clear in retrospect, caused investors to lose millions of dollars.



Those who purchased shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



