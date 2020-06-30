NASDAQ:CODX Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that an investor, who purchased shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Co-Diagnostics, Inc..



Investors who purchased shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: August 17, 2020. NASDAQ: CODX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Salt Lake City, UT based Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules.



The plaintiff alleges that Co-Diagnostics announced that it had received regulatory clearance to sell its tests in the European Community on February 24, 2020—the first company in the world to receive this clearance and that on April 6, 2020 the company announced that it had received emergency use authorization for its tests from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose to an all-time high stock price of $29.72 per share on March 14, 2020.



The plaintiff says that throughout this time and thereafter, Co-Diagnostics, its Chief Technology Officer, and its other officers and directors made unequivocal statements to the market that its Covid-19 tests were 100% accurate, while in reality the test are materially less than 100% accurate.



The plaintiff claims that the crash came when Co-Diagnostics began acting evasively about its Covid-19 tests' true accuracy and regulatory authorities contradicted claims made by Co-Diagnostics about the accuracy of diagnostic tests. Then on May 14, 2020, Co-Diagnostics was set to announce its first quarter earnings after markets closed. Before the markets closed and before the earnings call, however, news outlets reported that Co-Diagnostics was reticent to participate in U.S.-based testing to verify its accuracy claims.



Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) declined to $14.50 per share on June 8, 2020.



The plaintiff claims that between February 25, 2020 and May 15, 2020, the Defendants made continual, knowing and willful misstatements about their main product, a COVID-19 diagnostic test, to pump up the price of Co-Diagnostics, Inc.'s stock while the officers and directors exercised low priced options and dumped their stock into the market, and that their allegedly fraudulent misstatements, and disregard for the basic scientific principles that make their falsity of their statements clear in retrospect, caused investors to lose millions of dollars.



Those who purchased shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.