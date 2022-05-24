NASDAQ:COIN Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Coinbase Global, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2022 -- Coinbase Global, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Coinbase Global, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On April 14, 2021, Wilmington, DE based Coinbase Global, Inc. went public through the Offering, making available 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock to the general public. Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) began trading on the NASDAQ at $381.00 per share.



On May 10, 2022, Coinbase reported its first quarter 2022 results. The company stated it lost $430 million in the first quarter. Along with this, the company reported a first-quarter 2022 loss of $1.98 per share compared to the year-ago earnings of $3.05 per share.



Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) declined to $40.83 per share on May 12, 2022.



