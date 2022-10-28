NASDAQ:COIN Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Coinbase Global, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2022 -- An investigation was announced over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Coinbase Global, Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: COIN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Coinbase Global, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: COIN stocks, concerns whether certain Coinbase Global, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Coinbase custodially held crypto assets on behalf of its customers, which assets Coinbase knew or recklessly disregarded could qualify as the property of a bankruptcy estate, making those assets potentially subject to bankruptcy proceedings in which Coinbase's customers would be treated as the Company's general unsecured creditors, that Coinbase allowed Americans to trade digital assets that Coinbase knew or recklessly disregarded should have been registered as securities with the SEC, that the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory and governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.