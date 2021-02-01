NASDAQ:COLM Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Columbia Sportswear Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Certain directors of Columbia Sportswear Company are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Columbia Sportswear directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Portland, OR based Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada.



On October 29, 2020, Columbia Sportswear Company announced its third quarter 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, Columbia Sportswear Company stated that net sales declined 23% year-over-year partly due to "approximately $45 million of Fall 2020 shipments shifting into fourth quarter 2020."



