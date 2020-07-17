NASDAQ:CONN Investor Notice: Deadline on July 14, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Conn's, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on July 14, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) common shares between September 3, 2019 and December 9, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between September 3, 2019 and December 9, 2019, the defendants failed to disclose that Conn's was experiencing an increase in first payment defaults and 60-plus day delinquencies, that as a result, Conn's was reasonably likely to record an increase to its provision for bad debts, that the Company made certain underwriting adjustments, including tightening its standards for new customers and online applicants, that as a result, the Company's same-store sales would be adversely impacted, and that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



