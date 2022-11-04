NASDAQ:CONN Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Conn's, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Conn's, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) concerning whether a series of statements by Conn's, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On October 18, 2022, before the market open, The Woodlands, TX based Conn's, Inc. announced that its "President and Chief Executive Officer Chandra Holt has stepped down from her position and from the Company's Board effective immediately." Conn's, Inc. further revealed that "[a]s part of the leadership change, and continued macroeconomic and retail uncertainty, Conn's has withdrawn its previous fiscal year 2023 financial guidance."



