NASDAQ:COOP Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- Certain directors of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Mr. Cooper Group directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Coppell, TX based Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $2 billion in 2019 to over $2.73 billion in 2020, and that its Net Income increased from $274 million in 2019 to $305 million in 2020.



Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) grew from $5.65 per share on April 6, 2020, to as high as $37.91 per share in March 2021.



On April 9, 2021, NASDAQ: COOP shares closed at $32.54 per share.



