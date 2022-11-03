NASDAQ:CORZ Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Core Scientific, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2022 -- Core Scientific, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Core Scientific, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Austin, TX based Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America.



On September 28, 2022, Celsius Network LLC and related entities filed a motion to enforce the automatic stay and for civil contempt in bankruptcy proceedings alleging that Core Scientific, Inc. "has knowingly and repeatedly violated the automatic stay provisions of 11 U.S.C. § 362(a)" by refusing to perform its contractual obligations, threatening to terminate the companies' agreement, and adding improper surcharges.



Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) declined from $3.47 per share in August 2022, to $0.16 per share on November 2, 2022.



