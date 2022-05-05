NASDAQ:CORZ Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties at Core Scientific, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2022 -- Certain directors of Core Scientific, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: CORZ shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Core Scientific, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Austin, TX based Core Scientific, Inc. provides blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services in the United States. On March 3, 2022, Culper Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that Core Scientific "has wildly oversold both its mining and hosting businesses, which it cobbled together in a series of questionable transactions before dumping onto the market via SPAC." Moreover, the Company had "waived the 180-day lockup on over 282 million shares, making them free to be dumped just 5 trading days" from the time of the report, showing that "insiders have abandoned any pretense of care for minority shareholders."



Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) declined from $9.80 per share on February 28, 2022, to as low as $5.06 per share on May 4, 2022.



