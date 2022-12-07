NASDAQ:CORZ Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Core Scientific, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ), filed a lawsuit against Core Scientific, Inc over alleged Securities Laws violations.



Austin, TX based Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America.



On March 3, 2022, Culper Research published a report about Core Scientific, Inc alleging, among other things, that the Company had overstated its profitability and that the Company's largest customer lacked the financial resources to deliver the rigs pursuant to its contract.



On September 28, 2022, Celsius Network LLC and related entities filed a motion to enforce the automatic stay and for civil contempt in bankruptcy proceedings alleging that Core Scientific, Inc. "has knowingly and repeatedly violated the automatic stay provisions of 11 U.S.C. § 362(a)" by refusing to perform its contractual obligations, threatening to terminate the companies' agreement, and adding improper surcharges.



On October 27, 2022, before the market opened, Core Scientific, Inc disclosed that "given the uncertainty regarding the Company's financial condition, substantial doubt exists about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," and that it is exploring alternatives to its capital structure. Moreover, the Company held 24 bitcoins, compared to 1,051 bitcoins as of September 30, 2022.



Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) declined from $3.47 per share in August 2022, to $0.12 per share on November 28, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between January 3, 2022 and October 26, 2022, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that, due in part to the expiration of a favorable pricing agreement, the Company was experiencing increasing power costs, that the Company's largest customer, Gryphon, lacked the financial resources to purchase the necessary miner rigs for Core Scientific to host, that the Company was not providing hosting services to Celsius as required by their contract, that the Company had implemented an improper surcharge to pass through power costs to Celsius, that, as a result of the foregoing alleged breaches of contract, the Company was reasonably likely to incur liability to defend itself against Celsius, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's profitability would be adversely impacted, that, as a result, there was likely substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.



