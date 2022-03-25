NASDAQ:CORZ Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Core Scientific, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2022 -- Core Scientific, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Core Scientific, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Austin, TX based Core Scientific, Inc. provides blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services in the United States. Core Scientific, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $59.52 million in 2019 to $60.32 million in 2020, and that its Net Loss increased from $12.72 million in 2019 to $12.20 million in 2020.



On March 3, 2022, Culper Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that Core Scientific "has wildly oversold both its mining and hosting businesses, which it cobbled together in a series of questionable transactions before dumping onto the market via SPAC." Moreover, the Company had "waived the 180-day lockup on over 282 million shares, making them free to be dumped just 5 trading days" from the time of the report, showing that "insiders have abandoned any pretense of care for minority shareholders."



Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) declined from $9.80 per share on February 28, 2022, to as low as $6.08 per share on March 8, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.