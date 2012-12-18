NASDAQ:CPWR Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Takeover of Compuware Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR) shares was announced concerning whether a takeover of Compuware Corporation would be unfair to investors in NASDAQ:CPWR shares.



Investors who purchased shares of the Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:CPWR shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm is at an early stage and concerns whether a potential takeover would be unfair to Compuware investors.



On Dec. 17, 2012, Compuware Corporation (Nasdaq:CPWR) confirmed that its Board of Directors has received an unsolicited, conditional, non-binding proposal from Elliott Management Corporation to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Compuware for $11.00 per share.



However, at least one analyst has set the high target price at $12.00 per share. In addition, Compuware Corporation reported that its Total Revenue rose from $892.18 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2010 to over $1 billion for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2012.



Therefore the investigation a law firm concerns whether the Compuware Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into any transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR) and purchased their Compuware Corporation shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



