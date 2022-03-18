NASDAQ:CRNC Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Cerence Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Cerence Inc..



Investors who purchased shares of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 26, 2022. NASDAQ: CRNC investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Burlington, MA based Cerence Inc. provides AI powered virtual assistants for the mobility/transportation market worldwide.



On November 22, 2021, Cerence Inc. announced its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2022, which was well below analysts' expectations.



On December 15, 2021, Cerence Inc. announced that Chief Executive Sanjay Dhawan had resigned. As per the Boston Business Journal, a spokesperson for Cerence Inc. declined to comment on the reasons behind Dhawan's resignation.



On February 7, 2022, Cerence Inc. announced results for its fiscal first quarter of 2022 ended on December 31, 2021 and shocked the market with three disclosures.



First, Cerence Inc. announced that Chief Financial Officer Mark Gallenberger would be retiring, effective March 11, 2022.



Next, during its earnings conference call, new CEO Stefan Ortmanns announced he had conducted a review of each of the Cerence Inc. business units' plans, forecasts, and assumptions, and determined the "conversion from bookings to revenue will take longer than expected." As a result, Cerence Inc. was forced to lower its fiscal year 2022 guidance, only a few months after providing disappointing guidance for the same period.



Finally, Cerence Inc. completely withdrew the closely watched fiscal year 2024 guidance.



Shares of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) declined from $79.67 per share on December 13, 2021, to $28.73 per share on March 8, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between February 8, 2021 and February 4, 2022, the Defendants failed to disclose that the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses, that Defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales, and that, as a result of the above, Defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



