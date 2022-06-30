NASDAQ:CRNC Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Cerence Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2022 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Cerence Inc.



Investors who are investors in Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: CRNC stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Cerence Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: CRNC stocks, concerns whether certain Cerence directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose that the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses, that Defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales, and that, as a result of the above, Defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



