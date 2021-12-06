NASDAQ:CRON Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Cronos Group Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2021 -- Cronos Group Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations by Cronos Group Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Cronos Group Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On November 9, 2021, Cronos Group Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the SEC in which it disclosed that it had determined the previous day that the Company would "be required to restate its previously issued unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021" and that "[t]he Company's financial statements for this period should therefore no longer be relied upon."



Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) declined from $6.79 per share on November 8, 2021, to $4.13 per share on December 2, 2021.



