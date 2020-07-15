Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

NASDAQ:CTMX Shareholder Notice: Deadline on July 20, 2020 in Lawsuit Against CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

A Deadline is coming up on July 20, 2020 in the lawsuit for certain investors in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX).

 

The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on July 20, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX).

Investors who purchased shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: July 20, 2020.

The plaintiff claims that between May 17, 2018, and May 13, 2020, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that CytomX had downplayed issues with CX-072's efficacy observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-072 clinical program, that CytomX had similarly downplayed issues with CX-2009's efficacy and safety observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-2009 clinical program, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.

