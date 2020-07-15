NASDAQ:CTMX Shareholder Notice: Deadline on July 20, 2020 in Lawsuit Against CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on July 20, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX).



Investors who purchased shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: July 20, 2020. NASDAQ: CTMX stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff claims that between May 17, 2018, and May 13, 2020, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that CytomX had downplayed issues with CX-072's efficacy observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-072 clinical program, that CytomX had similarly downplayed issues with CX-2009's efficacy and safety observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-2009 clinical program, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



